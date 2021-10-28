- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Autumn Budget 2021—Key Restructuring & Insolvency announcements
- Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- 136th practice direction update—1 November 2021
- Re Aronex Developments Ltd (in CVL)
- Judgment Alert: Re Carillion plc (in liquidation); sub nom Financial Conduct Authority v Carillion plc (in liquidation)
- The office-holder
More...
- Judgment Alert: Walker v Official Receiver (as trustee in bankruptcy of Martin Walker)
- Directors and insolvency
- Disqualification orders for breach of competition law (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority)
- Company director sentenced for taking money out of an insolvent company
- Insolvency Service bans three directors for exploiting Bounce Back Loans
- Pensions and insolvency
- TPR’s consultation on draft enforcement policies and the interaction of its powers—have the clouds now parted?
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the main Budget announcements of interest to restructuring and insolvency professionals, the introduction of the new rules for England and Wales related to the Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021, an application for leave to act as a director while disqualified (Sherling v Competition and Markets Authority), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.