Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Autumn Budget 2021—Key Restructuring & Insolvency announcements
  • Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2021
  • Insolvency litigation
  • 136th practice direction update—1 November 2021
  • Re Aronex Developments Ltd (in CVL)
  • Judgment Alert: Re Carillion plc (in liquidation); sub nom Financial Conduct Authority v Carillion plc (in liquidation)
  • The office-holder
Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the main Budget announcements of interest to restructuring and insolvency professionals, the introduction of the new rules for England and Wales related to the Payment and Electronic Money Institution Insolvency Regulations 2021, an application for leave to act as a director while disqualified (Sherling v Competition and Markets Authority), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

