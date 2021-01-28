- Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)
- Lexis®PSL announces variations to R3 standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal (Northern Ireland) for administration exits and debt waivers
- Companies House halts strike off processes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Restructuring
- Smooth take off for Malaysia Airlines’ UK scheme of lease liabilities
- Personal insolvency
- Issue 119 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
More...
- The meaning of ‘value’ in section 284(4)(a) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Edwards (trustee in bankruptcy of Wasu) v Aurora Leasing)
- The officeholder
- Insolvency Service to rescind ACCA’s status as recognised professional body
- Insurance and insolvency
- Employment tribunals—jurisdiction—insurer of insolvent respondent (Irwell v Watson)
- Credit institutions
- CLLS responds to FCA guidance consultation on insolvency practitioners and regulated firms
- Insolvency litigation
- Senior Courts Costs Office guide updated—January 2021
- Partnership insolvency
- Limited Liability Partnerships (Amendment etc) Regulations 2021
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights includes: at look at the latest out of court administration case (NMUL Realisations Ltd), the treatment of the Cape Town Convention in the Malaysia Airlines scheme case and the latest variations to R3’s standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal for Northern Ireland, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.