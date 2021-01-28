Sign-in Help
Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Published on: 28 January 2021
Updated on: 28 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Impact of failure to give notice to a prior floating charge holder on an out of court administration appointment by a junior floating charge holder (NMUL Realisations Ltd)
  • Lexis®PSL announces variations to R3 standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal (Northern Ireland) for administration exits and debt waivers
  • Companies House halts strike off processes amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Restructuring
  • Smooth take off for Malaysia Airlines’ UK scheme of lease liabilities
  • Personal insolvency
  • Issue 119 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights includes: at look at the latest out of court administration case (NMUL Realisations Ltd), the treatment of the Cape Town Convention in the Malaysia Airlines scheme case and the latest variations to R3’s standard form COVID-19 CVA proposal for Northern Ireland, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

