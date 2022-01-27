LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes freedom of information responses
  • Insolvency Service publishes personal information charter
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’—paper published
  • Directors and insolvency
  • Fairness and clarity in director disqualification (Re Asset Land Investment plc)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the joint paper published by INSOL Europe and LexisPSL on How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country, statistics from the Insolvency Service confirming the number of companies entering formal insolvency processes that had taken out a bounce back loan, a look at the decision in Re Farrar Construction Ltd determining which creditor carries the burden of proof where one creditor challenges another’s proof, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

