- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes freedom of information responses
- Insolvency Service publishes personal information charter
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’—paper published
- Directors and insolvency
- Fairness and clarity in director disqualification (Re Asset Land Investment plc)
- Insolvency Service bans two directors who abused Bounce Back Loan scheme
- Judgment Alert: Umbrella Care Ltd (in liquidation) v Nisa [2022] EWHC 86 (Ch)
- Creditors’ participation
- Creditor v creditor on challenging proofs of debt (Re Farrar Construction Ltd; Levi Solicitors LLP v Wilson)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Real estate company wound up after defrauding investors
- Insolvency litigation
- Limitation—whether a claimant could have discovered fraud with 'reasonable diligence' extends to events prior to accrual of the cause of action (European Real Estate Debt Fund v Treon)
- Personal insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov) v Bedzhamov; Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov [2022] EWCA Civ 35
- Restructuring
- UK Finance publishes article summarising impact of NSIA 2021 on M&A
- Credit institutions
- FCA publishes guidance consultation GC22/1 for firms who seek to limit their liabilities
- Daily and weekly news alerts
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the joint paper published by INSOL Europe and LexisPSL on How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country, statistics from the Insolvency Service confirming the number of companies entering formal insolvency processes that had taken out a bounce back loan, a look at the decision in Re Farrar Construction Ltd determining which creditor carries the burden of proof where one creditor challenges another’s proof, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals.
