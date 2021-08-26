Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a FAQ for the insolvency profession in relation to Bounce Bank Loans, analyses of the sanctioning of the first restructuring plan proposed by a company in administration (Amicus Finance plc) and the Supreme Court’s consideration of the reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.