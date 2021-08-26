- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Bounce Back Loans—FAQs for the insolvency profession
- Restructuring
- Amicus Finance plc restructuring plan sanctioned by the court (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration))
- Creditors’ participation
- Privy Council considers reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd)
- Re Paragon Offshore plc (in liquidation)
- Judgment Alert: Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration); sub nom Webb v Taylor (as a representative respondent on behalf of the Model 2 Investors and Model 2 Transferees) [2021] EWHC 2285 (Ch)
More...
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment Alert: Re Investin Quay House Ltd (a company registered in Jersey with company number 114622); sub nom BUJ Architects LLP v Investin Quay House Ltd [2021] EWHC 2371 (Ch)
- Credit institutions
- The rights of electronic money holders to relevant funds under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (Re ipagoo LLP (in administration); Baker (as joint administrators of ipagoo LLP) (Financial Conduct Authority intervening)
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment Alert: Re CGL Realisations Ltd (formerly Comet Group Ltd) (in liquidation); sub nom Carton-Kelly (as liquidator of CGL Realisations Ltd) (in liquidation) v Darty Holdings SAS (as successor to Kesa International Ltd) [2021] EWHC 2395 (Ch)
- Personal insolvency
- HMLR updates PG14, PG30, PG34 and Form ACD
- Insolvency Service extends a scaffolder’s bankruptcy restrictions
- Property insolvency
- Impact on solicitors’ undertakings given in property transactions post-Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Re Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a FAQ for the insolvency profession in relation to Bounce Bank Loans, analyses of the sanctioning of the first restructuring plan proposed by a company in administration (Amicus Finance plc) and the Supreme Court’s consideration of the reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.