Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Bounce Back Loans—FAQs for the insolvency profession
  • Restructuring
  • Amicus Finance plc restructuring plan sanctioned by the court (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration))
  • Creditors’ participation
  • Privy Council considers reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund (in Official Liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd)
  • Re Paragon Offshore plc (in liquidation)
  • Judgment Alert: Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration); sub nom Webb v Taylor (as a representative respondent on behalf of the Model 2 Investors and Model 2 Transferees) [2021] EWHC 2285 (Ch)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a FAQ for the insolvency profession in relation to Bounce Bank Loans, analyses of the sanctioning of the first restructuring plan proposed by a company in administration (Amicus Finance plc) and the Supreme Court’s consideration of the reflective loss rule (Primeo Fund), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

