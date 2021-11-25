- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Insolvency litigation
- Insolvency office-holder assignments of causes of action (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation))
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Appealing a deferral of dissolution (Kumar v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Repayment clauses and disputed debts (JT Developments v Secretary of State for Education)
- Property insolvency
- Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
- County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)
More...
- Pensions and insolvency
- EU administered pensions and bankruptcy in UK—exclusion of pension rights from the bankrupt’s estate
- Pensions Act 2004 (Code of Practice) (Contribution Notices: Circumstances in Relation to the Material Detriment Test, the Employer Insolvency Test and the Employer Resources Test) Appointed Day Order 2021
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Recent developments around restructuring and insolvency in the aviation industry
- International restructuring and insolvency
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Checklist
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an examination of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, a decision on whether an insolvency office-holder could be challenged for assigning a cause of action to a litigation funder (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation)), a review of recent developments in restructuring and insolvency impacting the aviation sector, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
