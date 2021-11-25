LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Insolvency office-holder assignments of causes of action (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation))
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Appealing a deferral of dissolution (Kumar v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
  • Repayment clauses and disputed debts (JT Developments v Secretary of State for Education)
  • Property insolvency
  • Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
  • County Court rejects another tenant’s COVID-19 defences in rent claim (Atmore Centres v TFS Stores)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an examination of the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, a decision on whether an insolvency office-holder could be challenged for assigning a cause of action to a litigation funder (Re Edengate Homes (Butley Hall) Ltd (in liquidation)), a review of recent developments in restructuring and insolvency impacting the aviation sector, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU law

Direct effect of EU lawWhat is direct effect of EU law?The doctrine of direct effect is a fundamental principle of EU law developed by the Court of Justice of the European Union in Van Gend en Loos. It is a mechanism through which individuals can enforce rights in Member States’ courts, based on EU

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More