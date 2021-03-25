Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the extension to temporary provisions contained in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the prevention of enforcement of evictions, a Court of Appeal judgment concerning an alleged breach of duty and alleged intimidation and economic duress made against a bank (Morley v RBS), guidance published by the Insolvency Service for insolvency office-holders who are seeking recognition for UK insolvency proceedings on the applicable recognition and enforcement frameworks in different EU Member States, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.