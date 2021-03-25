- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
- Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Disputing a winding-up petition during coronavirus (Re PGH Investments Ltd PGH Investments Ltd v Ewing)
- Personal insolvency
- Judgment Alert: McGann v Bisping
- Judgment alert: Ndyabahika v Hitachi Capital UK plc
More...
- Restructuring
- Bank owes no general duty of skill and care after expiry of loan agreement (Morley v RBS)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Guidance on cross-border insolvency frameworks in EU Member States published
- Republic of Iceland consents to UK joining Lugano Convention
- IBA publishes insolvency and arbitration toolkit
- Directors' disqualification
- Judgment Alert: Re Bell Pottinger LLP and another; sub nom Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Geoghegan and others
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment alert: Ingram (as liquidator of MSD Cash and Carry Ltd) v Singh and another
- Pensions and insolvency
- TPR’s consultation on its policy on the exercise of its criminal powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the extension to temporary provisions contained in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the prevention of enforcement of evictions, a Court of Appeal judgment concerning an alleged breach of duty and alleged intimidation and economic duress made against a bank (Morley v RBS), guidance published by the Insolvency Service for insolvency office-holders who are seeking recognition for UK insolvency proceedings on the applicable recognition and enforcement frameworks in different EU Member States, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.