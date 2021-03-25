Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Extension of the Relevant Period) Regulations 2021
  • Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Disputing a winding-up petition during coronavirus (Re PGH Investments Ltd PGH Investments Ltd v Ewing)
  • Personal insolvency
  • Judgment Alert: McGann v Bisping
  • Judgment alert: Ndyabahika v Hitachi Capital UK plc
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the extension to temporary provisions contained in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the prevention of enforcement of evictions, a Court of Appeal judgment concerning an alleged breach of duty and alleged intimidation and economic duress made against a bank (Morley v RBS), guidance published by the Insolvency Service for insolvency office-holders who are seeking recognition for UK insolvency proceedings on the applicable recognition and enforcement frameworks in different EU Member States, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

