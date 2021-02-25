- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for January 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Court refuses relief from sanctions and to rescind winding up (Re Sarjanda Ltd)
- HM Land Registry updates PG9, PG19, PG35 and PG78
- Registrar of Companies ordered to remove non-compliant documents (Re Peter Jones (China) Ltd)
- Personal insolvency
- Re Anthony Leslie Hancock
- Save it for a rainy day—bankruptcy and sham trusts (Murphy and Hyde v Munir)
- Restructuring
- Gateway to recognition closed? Convening judgment determines that new UK restructuring plan falls outside scope of Lugano Convention 2007 (Re gategroup Guarantee)
- Re MAB Leasing Ltd
- Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Directors' disqualification
- Trial of directors’ disqualification claim against the trustees and CEO of the charity Kids Company (Re Keeping Kids Co)
- Insolvency litigation
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- Re Ethos Solutions Ltd
- Pensions and insolvency
- PPF publishes guidance on Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020
- Insurance and insolvency
- Post-Brexit UK urged to drop ‘unnecessary’ solvency rules
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Estonia
- Kay dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the most recent restructuring plan case and its impact on recognition under the Lugano Convention (Re gategroup Guarantee Limited), the new website for daily cause lists, directors’ disqualification issues (Re Keeping Kids Co) plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
