Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for January 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Court refuses relief from sanctions and to rescind winding up (Re Sarjanda Ltd)
  • HM Land Registry updates PG9, PG19, PG35 and PG78
  • Registrar of Companies ordered to remove non-compliant documents (Re Peter Jones (China) Ltd)
  • Personal insolvency
  • Re Anthony Leslie Hancock
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the most recent restructuring plan case and its impact on recognition under the Lugano Convention (Re gategroup Guarantee Limited), the new website for daily cause lists, directors’ disqualification issues (Re Keeping Kids Co) plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More