Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Restructuring
  • Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor (Oceanfill Ltd v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group Ltd)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • The perils of privilege—(Re Yurov)
  • Judgment Alert: Re BHS Group Ltd and other companies (all in liquidation); sub nom Chandler v Wright
  • Re Wotherspoon (in bankruptcy);
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Judgment Alert: Re Glocin Ltd; sub nom Glocin Ltd v Bancibo SE
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the impact of restructuring plans on non-group guarantors (Oceanfill v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group), a clarification on the drafting of pleadings in relation to claims under sections 212 and 214 of the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986) (Re BHS Group Ltd), the perils of privilege in respect of insolvency applications (Re Yurov), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

