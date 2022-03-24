- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Spring Statement 2022—Key Restructuring & Insolvency announcements
- Personal insolvency
- Practical justice in orders for possession and sale under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howlader v Moore)
- Hijazi (via his litigation friend) v Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson)
- The office-holder
- Pagden and another (as liquidators of Core VCT plc, Core VCT IV plc and Core VCT V plc) v Fry; Fry v Pagden
- Re Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation); sub nom Counsel General for Wales v Allen (as Official Receiver) (in his capacity as the liquidator of Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation))
- Creditors’ participation
- Segregation obligations in Electronic Money Regulations 2011 held not to create trust (Re Ipagoo LLP)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Australian High Court hands down landmark decision on the meaning of ‘give possession’ under Cape Town aircraft protocol
- Order of priorities of security in a St Lucian liquidation considered by the Privy Council (First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) v Interested Creditors)
- The new Portuguese restructuring law
- Insolvency litigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Compulsory liquidation
- Re Klimvest plc; sub nom Duneau v Klimt Invest SA
- Credit institutions
- SRB publishes guidance on identification and mobilisation of collateral in resolution
- Key dates for restructuring and insolvency professionals
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a summary of announcements in the Spring Statement 2022 relevant to restructuring and insolvency professionals, an analysis of a trustee in bankruptcy’s appeal against elements of a possession and sale order (Howlader v Moore), an analysis by the Court of Appeal on whether the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 create a statutory trust (Re Ipagoo LLP), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
