Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  In this issue:
  Key R&I law developments
  Spring Statement 2022—Key Restructuring & Insolvency announcements
  Personal insolvency
  Practical justice in orders for possession and sale under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howlader v Moore)
  Hijazi (via his litigation friend) v Yaxley-Lennon (also known as Tommy Robinson)
  The office-holder
  Pagden and another (as liquidators of Core VCT plc, Core VCT IV plc and Core VCT V plc) v Fry; Fry v Pagden
  Re Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation); sub nom Counsel General for Wales v Allen (as Official Receiver) (in his capacity as the liquidator of Baglan Operations Ltd (in compulsory liquidation))
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a summary of announcements in the Spring Statement 2022 relevant to restructuring and insolvency professionals, an analysis of a trustee in bankruptcy's appeal against elements of a possession and sale order (Howlader v Moore), an analysis by the Court of Appeal on whether the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 create a statutory trust (Re Ipagoo LLP), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.

