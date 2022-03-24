Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a summary of announcements in the Spring Statement 2022 relevant to restructuring and insolvency professionals, an analysis of a trustee in bankruptcy’s appeal against elements of a possession and sale order (Howlader v Moore), an analysis by the Court of Appeal on whether the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 create a statutory trust (Re Ipagoo LLP), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.