Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the recent extensions to (i) the temporary measures restricting the use of statutory demands and winding up petitions and (ii) restrictions on landlords being able to forfeit commercial leases for non-payment of rent, the reports from France and Finland for the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on recognition plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.