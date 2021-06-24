menu-search
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • What will the impact on the industry be of extending the restrictions on the use of statutory demands and winding up petitions?
  • Issue 130 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Application to restore entities suspected of involvement in international money-laundering granted (Re Harrington & Charles Trading Company Ltd)
  • Personal insolvency
  • Relinquishing security in bankruptcy (State Bank of India v Mallya)
  • Restructuring
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the recent extensions to (i) the temporary measures restricting the use of statutory demands and winding up petitions and (ii) restrictions on landlords being able to forfeit commercial leases for non-payment of rent, the reports from France and Finland for the INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on recognition plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

