- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- UK freezes assets of five Russian banks
- FSB seeks views on coronavirus (COVID-19)-related non-financial corporate debt overhang issues
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Ensure compliance with distribution plan terms (Re Premier FX (in liquidation))
- Insolvency litigation
- Wilful blindness and dishonest assistance (Manolete Partners plc v Nag)
- Directors and insolvency
More...
- Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation); sub nom Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation) v Tydene (Western) Ltd [2022] EWHC 291 (Ch)
- Insolvency Service highlights seven-year ban for Midlands construction director
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces bankruptcy restrictions for student abusing bounce back loans
- Re Preston; Preston v Beaumont
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the recent sanctions against various Russian banks, the need for creditors in a CVL to comply with the deadlines under a distribution plan (Re Premier FX (in liquidation)), a look at the decision in Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation) where claims were successfully brought against the directors in misfeasance and against the recipients of property in knowing receipt where the transfers were made breach of IA 1986, s 127, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.