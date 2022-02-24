LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • UK freezes assets of five Russian banks
  • FSB seeks views on coronavirus (COVID-19)-related non-financial corporate debt overhang issues
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Ensure compliance with distribution plan terms (Re Premier FX (in liquidation))
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Wilful blindness and dishonest assistance (Manolete Partners plc v Nag)
  • Directors and insolvency
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the recent sanctions against various Russian banks, the need for creditors in a CVL to comply with the deadlines under a distribution plan (Re Premier FX (in liquidation)), a look at the decision in Re Brothers Produce Ltd (in liquidation) where claims were successfully brought against the directors in misfeasance and against the recipients of property in knowing receipt where the transfers were made breach of IA 1986, s 127, plus a round up of other key news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

