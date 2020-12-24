Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)
  • Further extension of administrations within the Lehman group (Re Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration))
  • The overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation (FCA v Carillion plc)
  • Creditors' participation
  • Creditors wishing to challenge the conduct of an administration face a high bar (Re Taylor Pearson (Construction) Ltd (in administration))
  • Restructuring
  • Second time lucky—scheme of arrangement approved (Re Sunbird Business Services Ltd)
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest decision on retrospective administration orders, the decision in Carillion that the liquidation moratorium applies to a warning notice relating to impending sanctions issued by the FCA, the announcement that the Job Retention Scheme (furlough) will be extended until the end of April 2021, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.

