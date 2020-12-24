Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest decision on retrospective administration orders, the decision in Carillion that the liquidation moratorium applies to a warning notice relating to impending sanctions issued by the FCA, the announcement that the Job Retention Scheme (furlough) will be extended until the end of April 2021, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.