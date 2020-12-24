- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Application for retrospective administration orders (Re ARL O09 Ltd v ARL O09 Ltd)
- Further extension of administrations within the Lehman group (Re Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration))
- The overlap between insolvency and financial markets regulation (FCA v Carillion plc)
- Creditors' participation
- Creditors wishing to challenge the conduct of an administration face a high bar (Re Taylor Pearson (Construction) Ltd (in administration))
- Restructuring
- Second time lucky—scheme of arrangement approved (Re Sunbird Business Services Ltd)
- Roadmap to German recognition—the Part 26A Restructuring Plan may be more easily recognised than a scheme
- Insolvency litigation
- No security for costs ordered in multi-party misfeasance proceedings (Re Triload Capital Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- Employees and insolvency
- Furlough and loan schemes extended by Chancellor
- The office-holder
- Issue 116 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Directors' and members' issues
- Official Receiver v Deuss
- Director disqualification
- Two directors disqualified after abusing tax regime
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Latest Q&As
- Restructuring & Insolvency Highlights 2020/2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest decision on retrospective administration orders, the decision in Carillion that the liquidation moratorium applies to a warning notice relating to impending sanctions issued by the FCA, the announcement that the Job Retention Scheme (furlough) will be extended until the end of April 2021, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
