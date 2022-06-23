LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes CIGA 2020 interim report March 2022
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for May 2022
  • NSIA 2021 annual report 2022 published
  • The office-holder
  • The role of the official receiver in Financial Ombudsman Service complaints (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver)
  • Re Swiss Cottage (38) Properties Limited (in liquidation); Fitzroy Street Capital Inc v Manning
  • Judgment Alert: Schofield v Smith; Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd v Clyde & Co LLP
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the publication of an interim report reviewing the permanent new provisions introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020), a limitation issue concerning the official receiver (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver), further analyses as part of our joint project with INSOL Europe on how EU Member States have implemented Directive (EU) 2019/1023, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

