- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes CIGA 2020 interim report March 2022
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for May 2022
- NSIA 2021 annual report 2022 published
- The office-holder
- The role of the official receiver in Financial Ombudsman Service complaints (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver)
- Re Swiss Cottage (38) Properties Limited (in liquidation); Fitzroy Street Capital Inc v Manning
- Judgment Alert: Schofield v Smith; Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd v Clyde & Co LLP
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Hong Kong Court Breathes New Life Into Rule in Gibbs
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Finland
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Greece
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL joint project on the implementation analysis of the Directive (EU) 2019/1023 in the EU Member States—Slovakia
- R&I in Scotland
- Scottish case digest: Accountant in Bankruptcy v Allan
- Property insolvency
- When is a CVA not a CVA? Summary Judgment for Adjudication Enforcements (FTH v Varis)
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service bans directors who falsely applied for £100,000 bounce back loans
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service increases restrictions on bankrupt after false bounce back loan
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the publication of an interim report reviewing the permanent new provisions introduced by the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020), a limitation issue concerning the official receiver (Shop Direct Finance Company Ltd v The Official Receiver), further analyses as part of our joint project with INSOL Europe on how EU Member States have implemented Directive (EU) 2019/1023, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
