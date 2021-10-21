LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for September 2021
  • Creditors' participation
  • Adjudication enforcement by insolvent company requires final determination of claims and cross-claims (John Doyle Construction Ltd v Erith Contractors Ltd)
  • Judgment Alert: Lehman Brothers Holdings Scottish LP 3 v Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and others; Joint liquidators of LB GP No. 1 Ltd (in liquidation) and another v Joint administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and another [2021] EWCA Civ 1523
  • Directors and insolvency
  • Director ordered to repay loan, despite twilight accounting treatment (Bass v Buchanan)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest Insolvency Service statistics, a look at the Court of Appeal’s decision on enforcement of adjudication awards where insolvency set-off applies, an examination of India’s insolvency and bankruptcy code, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

