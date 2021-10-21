- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for September 2021
- Creditors' participation
- Adjudication enforcement by insolvent company requires final determination of claims and cross-claims (John Doyle Construction Ltd v Erith Contractors Ltd)
- Judgment Alert: Lehman Brothers Holdings Scottish LP 3 v Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and others; Joint liquidators of LB GP No. 1 Ltd (in liquidation) and another v Joint administrators of Lehman Brothers Holdings plc (in administration) and another [2021] EWCA Civ 1523
- Directors and insolvency
- Director ordered to repay loan, despite twilight accounting treatment (Bass v Buchanan)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Restoration and receivership—when are they appropriate? (Re Inter Global Surgical LLP)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Cayman Islands segregated portfolios—the test for insolvency (In the Matter of Obelisk Fund SPC and In the Matter of Obelisk Global Focus Fund)
- Evaluating India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Service updates complaints gateway memorandum of understanding
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest Insolvency Service statistics, a look at the Court of Appeal’s decision on enforcement of adjudication awards where insolvency set-off applies, an examination of India’s insolvency and bankruptcy code, plus a round up of other R&I related news.
