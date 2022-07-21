- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
- BEIS extends Recovery Loan Scheme by two years
- BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for June 2022
- HMT publishes the Financial Services and Markets Bill, feedback on the FRF Review and Mansion House speech by Nadhim Zahawi
- Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022
- EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
More...
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI issues General Licence regarding investments in relation to Russia
- Ukraine conflict—new sanctions proposal adopted to strengthen legal certainty
- Russia (Sanctions) (Overseas Territories) (Amendment) (No 2) Order 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 11) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 12) Regulations 2022
- Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2022
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Insolvency Service announces court decision to wind-up online broker after misleading investors
- Judgment Alert: Re Allied Wallet Ltd (in liquidation)
- Judgment Alert: Re A Company
- Re London Oil & Gas Ltd (in administration)
- Insolvency litigation
- Disclosure in the BPCs—new practice direction
- CPR changes—in force 1 October 2022
- Ministry of Justice publishes 149th PD update
- Insolvency litigation and funding—can the court limit relief to the amount required to place the company ‘on the cusp’ of solvency? (Re P G D Ltd)
- Judgment Alert: Re P G D Ltd (in liquidation); sub nom Manolete Partners plc v Hope
- Property insolvency
- UK coronavirus (COVID-19) rent arrears arbitration scheme—no protected rent arrears for office premises
- Directors and insolvency
- Official Receiver v Obaigbena
- Restructuring
- Re Houst Ltd
- Pensions
- McColl’s pension scheme rescued by Morrisons takeover
- Lindsay v O’Loughnane
- R&I in Scotland
- Scottish case digest: Warburton v Accountant in Bankruptcy
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: Companies House confirming that the Register of Overseas Entities will be going live on 1 August 2022, BEIS extends the recovery loan scheme by two years, the latest statistics published by the Insolvency Service, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
