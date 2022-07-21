LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Companies House intends to launch Register of Overseas Entities on 1 August 2022
  • BEIS extends Recovery Loan Scheme by two years
  • BEIS publishes market guidance notes on NSIA 2021
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for June 2022
  • HMT publishes the Financial Services and Markets Bill, feedback on the FRF Review and Mansion House speech by Nadhim Zahawi
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022
  • EU to tighten Russian asset freeze, adds gold import ban
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: Companies House confirming that the Register of Overseas Entities will be going live on 1 August 2022, BEIS extends the recovery loan scheme by two years, the latest statistics published by the Insolvency Service, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

