Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 January 2021
Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I developments
  • Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
  • Insolvency service publishes December 2020 statistics
  • Issue 118 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
  • Cross-border insolvencies—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service
  • Re Industria De Alimentos Nilza SA and other companies
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the first restructuring plan to use the cross class cram down (DeepOcean), analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coronavirus business interruption test case, post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More