- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I developments
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- Insolvency service publishes December 2020 statistics
- Issue 118 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Continued recognition of civil judgments between the UK and Norway
- Cross-border insolvencies—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service
- Re Industria De Alimentos Nilza SA and other companies
More...
- Restructuring
- DeepOcean—Part 26A restructuring plans approved
- Re PA Consulting Group Ltd
- Re PGS ASA
- Credit institutions
- Winding up a company in an investment bank special administration (Re Beaufort Asset Clearing Services)
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Guidance on higher education restructuring scheme issued
- Insolvency litigation
- When unlawful distributions and insolvency collide (SSF Realisations Ltd (In Liquidation) v Loch Fyne Oysters Ltd)
- The court’s approach to adjournment, trial format and procedure during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (Bilta v SVS Securities)
- Reforms must continue after pandemic, UK courts chief says
- Personal insolvency
- MaPS warns of rise in debt advice calls due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Directors' disqualification
- Insolvency Service seeks to disqualify eight Carillion directors
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the first restructuring plan to use the cross class cram down (DeepOcean), analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coronavirus business interruption test case, post-Brexit transition guidance from the Insolvency Service, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.