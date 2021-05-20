- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Landlords’ unsuccessful challenge to a retail-sector company voluntary arrangement (Lazari Properties v New Look Retailers)
- Landlords fail in their attempt to force nominees to return their fees and in their bid to establish a meaningful precedent in their ongoing fight against CVAs (Re Regis UK Ltd)
- Restructuring
- English court sanctions Virgin Active’s restructuring plans, following major challenge from landlords (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
- FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan
- Key R&I law developments
- Issue 128 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for April 2021
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Insolvency Service targets debt-dodging bosses of firms hit by COVID-19
- Financial Markets and Insolvency (Transitional Provision) (EU Exit) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Chancellor of the High Court considers ‘road ahead’
- Creditor participation
- BWT Aktiengesellschaft v Force India Formula One Team Ltd (in liquidation)
- Directors and insolvency
- High Court disqualifies director for accounting failures (Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Rajgor)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Foreign insolvency proceedings and the enforceability of European judgments under Brussels I (Windhorst v Levy)
- Norway assents to UK joining Lugano Convention 2007
- It’s time for offshore jurisdictions to have cross-class cram downs in the restructuring toolkit
- Insolvency litigation
- Mitchell (joint liquidators of MBI International & Partners Inc (in liquidation)) v Al Jaber
- NatWest Markets plc v Bilta (UK) Ltd (in liquidation)
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the trio of recent judgments involving landlords (New Look, Regis and Virgin Active), publication of the Financial Conduct Authority’s guidance for insolvency practitioners on approaching regulated firms, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
