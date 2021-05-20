menu-search
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Landlords’ unsuccessful challenge to a retail-sector company voluntary arrangement (Lazari Properties v New Look Retailers)
  • Landlords fail in their attempt to force nominees to return their fees and in their bid to establish a meaningful precedent in their ongoing fight against CVAs (Re Regis UK Ltd)
  • Restructuring
  • English court sanctions Virgin Active’s restructuring plans, following major challenge from landlords (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
  • FCA looks to challenge Amigo Loans’ restructuring plan
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Issue 128 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the trio of recent judgments involving landlords (New Look, Regis and Virgin Active), publication of the Financial Conduct Authority’s guidance for insolvency practitioners on approaching regulated firms, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

