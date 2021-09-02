- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Personal insolvency
- The courts’ first application of The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (Axnoller Events Ltd v Brake; Brake v Chedington Court Estate Ltd)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Corporate insolvency, winding-up petitions (BUJ Architects LLP v Investin Quay House Ltd)
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pension Schemes Act 2021 (Commencement No 3 and Transitional and Saving Provisions) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/950
- The office-holder
- Issue 135 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Creditors’ participation
- Re Lendy Ltd and another company (in administration)
- Insolvency litigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021

Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the first decision on The Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020, the decision in BUJ Architects LLP v Investin Quay House Ltd on whether a winding-up petition could be listed notwithstanding the restrictions contained in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020, confirmation of the date of the coming into force of key provisions under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, plus a round up of other R&I related news.
