Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • BEIS publishes response as Bulb becomes first energy supplier to enter SAR
  • Restructuring
  • Judgment handed down by the High Court in first mid-market restructuring plan (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
  • Judicial guidance on redacted documents (Promontoria (Oak) Ltd v Emanuel)
  • Property issues
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: BEIS’ response to Bulb’s entry into special administration, a look at the decision to sanction the Amicus Finance restructuring plan, judicial guidance on electronic bundles, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

