- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- BEIS publishes response as Bulb becomes first energy supplier to enter SAR
- Restructuring
- Judgment handed down by the High Court in first mid-market restructuring plan (Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
- Insolvency litigation
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- Judicial guidance on redacted documents (Promontoria (Oak) Ltd v Emanuel)
- Property issues
- Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- Credit institutions
- SRB publishes guidance on solvent wind-down (SWD) of trading books
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Practitioners (Recognised Professional Bodies) (Revocation of Recognition) Order (Northern Ireland) 2021
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: BEIS’ response to Bulb’s entry into special administration, a look at the decision to sanction the Amicus Finance restructuring plan, judicial guidance on electronic bundles, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals.
