Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for July 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Re A company
  • High Court shuts down mini-bond companies following Insolvency Service investigation
  • Restructuring
  • Part 26A Restructuring plans—administration is not a guarantee of compliance and composite rights require different classes (Re Amicus Finance plc)
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the decision in Amicus Finance plc that administration is not a complete answer to the question of whether a company satisfies the condition A entry requirement for a Part 26A restructuring plan, a discussion of the government’s recently published analysis of responses in relation to its proposals relating to pandemic rent, the published insolvency statistics for July 2021, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

