Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—19 August 2021

This week’s edition of Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the decision in Amicus Finance plc that administration is not a complete answer to the question of whether a company satisfies the condition A entry requirement for a Part 26A restructuring plan, a discussion of the government’s recently published analysis of responses in relation to its proposals relating to pandemic rent, the published insolvency statistics for July 2021, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or to read the full analysis.