- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for July 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Re A company
- High Court shuts down mini-bond companies following Insolvency Service investigation
- Restructuring
- Part 26A Restructuring plans—administration is not a guarantee of compliance and composite rights require different classes (Re Amicus Finance plc)
More...
- Judgment alert: Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
- Personal insolvency
- JIC consults on draft revised SIP 3.1
- Property and insolvency
- Last chance saloon—the government’s plans for pandemic rent debt
- Creditors’ participation
- Primeo Fund (in official liquidation) v Bank of Bermuda (Cayman) Ltd (Cayman Islands)
- Insolvency litigation
- Top UK court simplifies test for advisers’ duty of care (Manchester Building Society v Grant Thornton UK LLP)
- Master of the Rolls welcomes the CJC’s changes to Guideline Hourly Rates
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Landmark Indonesian recognition of Singapore moratorium (PT Pan Brothers Tbk)
- Credit institutions
- EU BRRD technical standards on resolution stays published in Official Journal
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring and Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the decision in Amicus Finance plc that administration is not a complete answer to the question of whether a company satisfies the condition A entry requirement for a Part 26A restructuring plan, a discussion of the government’s recently published analysis of responses in relation to its proposals relating to pandemic rent, the published insolvency statistics for July 2021, plus a round up of other R&I related news.
