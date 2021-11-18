- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes enforcement outcomes data for October 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
- The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Procedure for Service) Regulations 2021
- National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Another petitioner fails to meet the coronavirus test (Re a Company)
- Challenge to a CVA: alleged unfair prejudice and material irregularity (Re Dealmaster Ltd)
- Personal insolvency
- Court of Appeal decision on offers under section 271(3) of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Hughes v Howell)
- Restructuring
- Judgment Alert: Re Amicus Finance plc (in administration)
- Property insolvency
- The new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears—some questions and answers
- Treatment of landlords under Itsu Limited’s CVA
- Pensions and insolvency
- ECJ considers UK pension bankruptcy rules
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the unsuccessful company voluntary arrangement (CVA) challenge in Re Dealmaster, the Court of Appeal’s decision on offers to pay off the petition debt in Hughes and v Howell, and some Q&As on the new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears, plus a round-up of other news for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
