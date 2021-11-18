LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes enforcement outcomes data for October 2021
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Monetary Penalties) (Turnover of a Business) Regulations 2021
  • The National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Procedure for Service) Regulations 2021
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Prescribed Form and Content of Notices and Validation Applications) Regulations 2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Another petitioner fails to meet the coronavirus test (Re a Company)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the unsuccessful company voluntary arrangement (CVA) challenge in Re Dealmaster, the Court of Appeal’s decision on offers to pay off the petition debt in Hughes and v Howell, and some Q&As on the new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears, plus a round-up of other news for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More