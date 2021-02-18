Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date) Regulations 2021
  • ESRB report examines the financial stability implications of COVID-19 support measures
  • Restructuring
  • Gategroup Restructuring Plan—meetings convened with separate class for Bondholders
  • Application for sanctioning a scheme of arrangement (Re PGS ASA)
  • Lease obligations—class composition and schemes of arrangement (Re MAB Leasing)
  • Steinhoff holding company scheme of arrangement sanctioned (Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV)
Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an extension of the power in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 that permits ministers to extend temporary measures; a look at the latest restructuring plan and scheme of arrangement judgments, including the convening hearing judgment in the Gategroup restructuring plan; and an examination of what the new Pension Schemes Act 2021 means for restructuring professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

