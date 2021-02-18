Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an extension of the power in the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 that permits ministers to extend temporary measures; a look at the latest restructuring plan and scheme of arrangement judgments, including the convening hearing judgment in the Gategroup restructuring plan; and an examination of what the new Pension Schemes Act 2021 means for restructuring professionals. or to read the full analysis.