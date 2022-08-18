LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for July 2022
  • BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Winding up petitions—brought at your peril (Re Swindon Town Football Co Ltd)
  • Personal insolvency
  • Judgment Alert: Re De Freitas; sub nom Revenue and Customs Commissioners v De Freitas
  • Insolvency litigation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest monthly insolvency statistics, a judgment concerning a winding-up petition where the debtor company disputed the debt, alleging sham and improper motive (Re Swindon Town Football Co Ltd), a comparative analysis of the restructuring tools available to financially distressed companies in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

