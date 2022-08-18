- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for July 2022
- BEIS starts to bite—a look at the first NSIA prohibition and BEIS’ new NSIA guidance
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Winding up petitions—brought at your peril (Re Swindon Town Football Co Ltd)
- Personal insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Re De Freitas; sub nom Revenue and Customs Commissioners v De Freitas
- Insolvency litigation
- Hamilton v Her Majesty’s Attorney General; Walton Properties Ltd v Her Majesty’s Attorney-General
- Judgment Alert: Re Wotherspoon (in bankruptcy); sub nom Hinton (as trustee in bankruptcy of John Wotherspoon) v Wotherspoon
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service disqualifies gift retailer for nine years for bounce back loan abuse
- De facto director receives 14 year ban for defrauding investors through African Gold scam
- International restructuring and insolvency
- A comparative analysis of the restructuring tools available to financially distressed companies in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands
- R&I in Scotland
- Scottish government opens consultation on statutory debt solutions and diligence
- Financial institutions
- Recovering crypto from insolvent companies may be easier than you think
- Commission publishes report on CCP write-down and resolution
- Property insolvency
- Resolving remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts—key decisions so far
- Pensions and insolvency
- The Pensions Regulator warns trustees on debt refinancing
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest monthly insolvency statistics, a judgment concerning a winding-up petition where the debtor company disputed the debt, alleging sham and improper motive (Re Swindon Town Football Co Ltd), a comparative analysis of the restructuring tools available to financially distressed companies in the Cayman Islands, Bermuda and the British Virgin Islands, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
