- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for February 2022
- Issue 142 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Retail, construction insolvencies surge with war in Ukraine set to worsen UK supply chain problems
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Displacing mandatory provisions—statutory interpretation and inherent jurisdiction (Re Bulb Energy Ltd)
- The proliferation of special administration regimes—which sectors are special enough?
- Re Corbin & King Holdings Ltd
More...
- Personal insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Re Lorrell (in bankruptcy); sub nom Atkinson (as trustee in bankruptcy of Mark Harvey Lorrell) v Lorrell [2022] EWHC 443 (Ch)
- Restructuring
- Judgment Alert: Re ALL Scheme Ltd [2022] EWHC 549 (Ch)
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces nine-year court ban for Wolverhampton director
- Insolvency Service announces ten-year ban for Coventry director
- Insolvency litigation
- Preferences at a distance—Chains of recipients in section 239 claims (Re De Weyer Ltd—In Liquidation)
- Creditors' participation
- E-money client funds still shielded in insolvency, court says (Re Ipagoo LLP (in administration))
- Pensions and insolvency
- Judgment enforced against the pension fund of a bankrupt fraudster (Bacci v Green)
- Credit institutions
- European Parliament publishes briefing on Sberbank ahead of hearing with the SRB
- Ukraine conflict—SRB chair updates ECON on sanctions implications
- First third-party debt order granted by the English High Court in relation to cryptocurrency
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Judgment Alert: First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Ltd v Interested Creditors (Saint Lucia) [2022] UKPC 7
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: an article looking at the proliferation of special administration regimes, the latest convening hearing for Amigo (All Scheme), the Court of Appeal’s decision in Re Ipagoo on the status of funds received by an electronic money institution from electronic money holders, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.