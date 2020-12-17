- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit materials for restructuring and insolvency practitioners (December 2020)
- Brexit—administration appointment forms for use following IP completion day
- Retained EU law―a practical guide
- Key R&I law developments
- Insolvency Service publishes annual report for 2019–2020
- Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for November 2020
- Issue 115 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Latest results from enforcement activities from Insolvency Service
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Lessons to be learnt in the conduct of English CVAs with non-UK creditors (Apperley Investments Ltd v Monsoon Accessorize Ltd)
- Re ARL O09 Ltd and other companies
- Personal insolvency
- Imprisonment and suspension for bankrupt individual who failed to pay taxes
- International restructuring and insolvency
- LMA publishes response to Commission consultation on insolvency laws
- Insolvency litigation
- 2020, the year of the litigation funder—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the litigation funding market
- Brett (as liquidator of Care Community Ltd) v Adam and another
- Coronavirus—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 December
- Insurance and insolvency
- Judge’s refusal to sanction Prudential’s Part VII annuity insurance business transfer overturned by the Court of Appeal (Re Prudential Assurance Company Ltd and Rothesay Life plc)
- Lloyd’s market insurance business ‘Brexit’ transfer scheme sanctioned by the High Court (Society of Lloyd’s, Re (Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000))
- Credit institutions
- FCA updated Recovery and Resolution Directive webpage
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- New Q&As
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit materials on Lexis®PSL, a look at the Irish court’s approach to a company voluntary arrangement, analysis of two recent cases on insurance transfer schemes, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
