Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—17 December 2020

Published on: 17 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit materials for restructuring and insolvency practitioners (December 2020)
  • Brexit—administration appointment forms for use following IP completion day
  • Retained EU law―a practical guide
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Insolvency Service publishes annual report for 2019–2020
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly statistics for November 2020
  • Issue 115 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest Brexit materials on Lexis®PSL, a look at the Irish court’s approach to a company voluntary arrangement, analysis of two recent cases on insurance transfer schemes, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

