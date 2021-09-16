- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Insolvency (England and Wales) (No 2) (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
- Disputed winding-up petitions—bare assertion will not suffice (Fenton Whelan Ltd v Swan Campden Hill Ltd)
- The ‘financial effect’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) puts the brakes on a creditor’s petition (A v B)
- Unsuccessful application for an order declaring an administrator’s appointment invalid (Galer v Mond)
- Restructuring
- A storm in a teacup? Hurricane Energy completes bond buy-back following High Court refusal to sanction restructuring plan
- UK parking nightmare—what is happening with NCP’s restructuring plan?
- The office-holder
- ‘Sobering’ report on complaints about Insolvency Practitioners published
- Pensions and insolvency
- Parliament approves draft regulations on employer resources and reporting
- Credit institutions
- FCA can appeal ruling on insolvent e-money firms payout
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Ministry of Justice letter regarding the UK acceding to the Lugano Convention
- Key R&I law developments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 13 September 2021
- Insolvency Service announces launch of five-year strategy
- Scotland
- Insolvency (Scotland) (Company Voluntary Arrangements and Administration) (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Insolvency (Scotland) (Receivership and Winding up) (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: amendments to the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 to provide permanent rules in relation to the moratorium procedure, new rules affecting winding-up petitions presented between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, a look at the decision in Galer v Mond dismissing an application by the sole shareholder and director of a company for an order declaring an invalid administrator’s appointment, plus a round up of other R&I related news.
