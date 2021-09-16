Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: amendments to the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 to provide permanent rules in relation to the moratorium procedure, new rules affecting winding-up petitions presented between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, a look at the decision in Galer v Mond dismissing an application by the sole shareholder and director of a company for an order declaring an invalid administrator’s appointment, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or to read the full analysis.