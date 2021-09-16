LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Insolvency (England and Wales) (No 2) (Amendment) Rules 2021
  • Insolvency Service announces lift of temporary insolvency measures
  • Disputed winding-up petitions—bare assertion will not suffice (Fenton Whelan Ltd v Swan Campden Hill Ltd)
  • The ‘financial effect’ of coronavirus (COVID-19) puts the brakes on a creditor’s petition (A v B)
  • Unsuccessful application for an order declaring an administrator’s appointment invalid (Galer v Mond)
  • Restructuring
  • A storm in a teacup? Hurricane Energy completes bond buy-back following High Court refusal to sanction restructuring plan
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: amendments to the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 to provide permanent rules in relation to the moratorium procedure, new rules affecting winding-up petitions presented between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, a look at the decision in Galer v Mond dismissing an application by the sole shareholder and director of a company for an order declaring an invalid administrator’s appointment, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

