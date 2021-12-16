Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: The Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act becomes law, a look at the decision in Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw in relation to whether pension funds are relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application, analysis of the decision in Re Patisserie Holdings plc which held that the administrators’ appointment was not invalid where they had received approval of their proposals from an informal committee of creditors rather than the body of creditors as a whole, plus a round-up of other news for R&I professionals. or to read the full analysis.