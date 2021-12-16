LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
  • HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
  • Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost statement on Brexit Opportunities: Review of Retained EU Law
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Re a company (application to strike out)
  • Personal insolvency
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: The Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act becomes law, a look at the decision in Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw in relation to whether pension funds are relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application, analysis of the decision in Re Patisserie Holdings plc which held that the administrators’ appointment was not invalid where they had received approval of their proposals from an informal committee of creditors rather than the body of creditors as a whole, plus a round-up of other news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

