- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
- HMCTS updates coronavirus (COVID-19) courts and tribunals guidance
- Brexit Bulletin—Lord Frost statement on Brexit Opportunities: Review of Retained EU Law
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Re a company (application to strike out)
- Personal insolvency
- Allegations of fraud fail to set aside a statutory demand (Kerkar v Investment Opportunities IV Pte Ltd)
- Pension funds are potentially relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application (Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw)
- Insolvency services updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for IVA Protocol
- creditors' participation
- Relieved administrators granted relief (Re Patisserie Holdings plc)
- Property insolvency
- UK Finance and BSA announce industry voluntary Christmas moratorium on possessions
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Singapore—arbitrability of liquidators’ fees (AnAn Group v VTB Bank)
- R&I in Scotland
- Scotland—Sheriff Court considers question of reimbursement of storage charge in protected trust deed (Samantha Warburton, as insolvency practitioner, as assumed trustee v The Accountant in Bankruptcy)
- Restructuring & Insolvency Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: The Rating (Coronavirus) and Directors Disqualification (Dissolved Companies) Act becomes law, a look at the decision in Office of the Bankruptcy Adjudicator and Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy v Shaw in relation to whether pension funds are relevant to the solvency test in a bankruptcy application, analysis of the decision in Re Patisserie Holdings plc which held that the administrators’ appointment was not invalid where they had received approval of their proposals from an informal committee of creditors rather than the body of creditors as a whole, plus a round-up of other news for R&I professionals.
