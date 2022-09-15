Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the arrangements for the courts in England and Wales, and Scotland, for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September, the requirements for pleading the statutory purpose by inference from the primary facts in relation to transactions defrauding creditors claims (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick & Co), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.