Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Insolvency litigation
  • HMCTS announces most hearings to be postponed until after The Queen's State Funeral
  • Transaction defrauding creditors claim is struck out, highlighting distinction between subjective and objective elements (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick & Co)
  • Unlawful returns of capital in the context of transactions at an undervalue (Satyam Enterprises Ltd v Burton)
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • INSOL Europe/LexisPSL research on implementation of EU Directive 2019/1023—Slovenia
  • R&I in Scotland
  • Scottish Courts and Tribunals announces arrangements following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the arrangements for the courts in England and Wales, and Scotland, for the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September, the requirements for pleading the statutory purpose by inference from the primary facts in relation to transactions defrauding creditors claims (Deposit Guarantee Fund for Individuals v Bank Frick & Co), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

