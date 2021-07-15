Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the New Look and Regis cases from the perspective of a landlord (lease modifications and voting/disclosure), a case considering the merits of appointing a conflict liquidator (Re Microcredit Ltd v Rosler), the latest Dear IP dealing with changes to the Director Conduct Reporting Service plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.