Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—trade credit arrears impact on European bank loan repayments
  • Issue 132 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • Property insolvency
  • How do the recent CVA challenge decisions in New Look and Regis impact UK insolvency practitioners?
  • Making sense of CVAs post New Look and Regis—a landlord’s perspective
  • What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?
  • Restructuring
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the New Look and Regis cases from the perspective of a landlord (lease modifications and voting/disclosure), a case considering the merits of appointing a conflict liquidator (Re Microcredit Ltd v Rosler), the latest Dear IP dealing with changes to the Director Conduct Reporting Service plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

