- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back COVID-19 loans
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Administrators’ appointments—void or defective? (Re Zoom UK Distribution v Rubra)
- Personal insolvency
- Bankruptcy annulment and divorce (Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt))
- Benkel (as trustee in bankruptcy of Eliezer Fishman) v East-West German Real Estate Holding
- Insolvency Service extends coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for IVA Protocol
- Restructuring
- Co-obligor structure deemed ‘good forum shopping’ as court sanctions restructuring plan (Re gategroup Guarantee)
- Restructuring plan meetings convened on tight timetable in face of strong landlord opposition (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- European Commission to oppose UK accession to Lugano Convention
- Insolvency litigation
- HMCTS launches updated online court and tribunal finder
- Lord Chief Justice to post guidance following death of HRH Duke of Edinburgh
- Directors and insolvency
- Trading to the detriment of creditors with no reasonable prospect of the company paying its creditors or avoiding insolvent liquidation (Re Arise Networks Ltd; Official Receiver v Obaigbena)
- Company director banned for eight years after breach of bankruptcy conditions
- The office-holder
- Changes to SIP 13 and SIP 16 and withdrawal of SIP 4
- Issue 124 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Creditors' participation
- Contractual interpretation by administrators and common sense (Avery-Gee v Sibley)
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pensions Regulator’s consultation on a new single code of practice—goodbye ‘tick box’ governance?
- Industry/sector guides for R&I lawyers
- Government response to Law Commission report ‘Technical Issues in Charity Law’
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- New Q&As
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a further judgment concerning the out-of-court appointment of administrators (Re Zoom UK Distribution), a judgment involving a spousal application for the annulment of the other spouse’s bankruptcy order (Lin v Gudmundsson), judgments on restructuring plans (Re gategroup Guarantee and Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd), changes to SIPs 13 and 16 and the withdrawal of SIP 4, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
