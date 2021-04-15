Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Published on: 15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Comment—UK lenders square up to tricky task of clawing back COVID-19 loans
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Administrators’ appointments—void or defective? (Re Zoom UK Distribution v Rubra)
  • Personal insolvency
  • Bankruptcy annulment and divorce (Lin v Gudmundsson (a bankrupt))
  • Benkel (as trustee in bankruptcy of Eliezer Fishman) v East-West German Real Estate Holding
  • Insolvency Service extends coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for IVA Protocol
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a further judgment concerning the out-of-court appointment of administrators (Re Zoom UK Distribution), a judgment involving a spousal application for the annulment of the other spouse’s bankruptcy order (Lin v Gudmundsson), judgments on restructuring plans (Re gategroup Guarantee and Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd), changes to SIPs 13 and 16 and the withdrawal of SIP 4, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

