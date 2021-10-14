LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • HM Treasury statistics show 85% less workers on CJRS than during peak of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Judgment Alert: Re Inter Global Surgical LLP (No. OC371890); sub nom Frandsen v Mulligan [2021] EWHC 2685 (Ch)
  • Directors and insolvency
  • Caution for liquidators and resounding success for director in breach of duty claim (Reynolds v Stanbury)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd)
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: caselaw on directors’ duties (Reynolds v Stanbury), The Pensions Regulator’s powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, a raft of newly published content, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

