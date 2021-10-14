- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- HM Treasury statistics show 85% less workers on CJRS than during peak of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment Alert: Re Inter Global Surgical LLP (No. OC371890); sub nom Frandsen v Mulligan [2021] EWHC 2685 (Ch)
- Directors and insolvency
- Caution for liquidators and resounding success for director in breach of duty claim (Reynolds v Stanbury)
- Insolvency litigation
- Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd; Mekitarian v West Sussex Agri Ltd)
- Judgment Alert: John Doyle Construction Ltd (in liquidation) v Erith Contractors Ltd [2021] EWCA Civ 1452
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guides 43 and 76
- Pensions and insolvency
- New powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021 in force as of 1 October 2021—an analysis of key provisions
- TPR updates its contribution notice Code of Practice—is it now clear what the new tests might catch?
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Trustee’s power to settle under Trustee Act 1925 identified within Shari’a investment structure (Golden Belt 1 Sukuk Company)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- New Q&As
- Key dates for R&I professionals
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: caselaw on directors’ duties (Reynolds v Stanbury), The Pensions Regulator’s powers under the Pension Schemes Act 2021, a raft of newly published content, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
