- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
- Brexit—impact on governing law and jurisdiction regimes for R&I lawyers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—possession action process guidance updated due to lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 January
- Law Society publishes update on courts and tribunals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Insolvency litigation
- Defective claim brought as an Insolvency Act Application cured by CPR 3.10 (Re Taunton Logs Ltd)
- Public examination refused to avoid unfair advantage to liquidator in litigation (Official Receiver v Deuss)
- Restructuring
- Implications of CVAs and new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus (COVID 19)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- To be heard in England or not to be—is jurisdiction governed by the Insolvency Regulation or Brussels I (Recast)? (ING Bank v Banco Santander)
- Personal insolvency
- Government launches consultation to extend debt solutions and help vulnerable
- Insolvency Service announces bankrupt sentenced for hiding money from creditors
- Insolvency Service announces electrician banned for unexplained expenses
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&As
