Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a guide to retained EU law and a look at the impact of Brexit on governing law and jurisdiction regimes, a look at the decision in Re Taunton Logs Ltd (in administration) on whether a claim should be brought under CPR 7 or as an application under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), and an examination of the impact of company voluntary arrangements and restructuring plans on real estate finance lenders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or to read the full analysis.