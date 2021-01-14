Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Retained EU law—a guide for the perplexed
  • Brexit—impact on governing law and jurisdiction regimes for R&I lawyers
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—possession action process guidance updated due to lockdown
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 January
  • Law Society publishes update on courts and tribunals amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Defective claim brought as an Insolvency Act Application cured by CPR 3.10 (Re Taunton Logs Ltd) 
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a guide to retained EU law and a look at the impact of Brexit on governing law and jurisdiction regimes, a look at the decision in Re Taunton Logs Ltd (in administration) on whether a claim should be brought under CPR 7 or as an application under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), and an examination of the impact of company voluntary arrangements and restructuring plans on real estate finance lenders during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

