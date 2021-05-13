menu-search
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Restructuring
  • Judgment Alert: Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
  • National Security and Investment Act 2021
  • The importance of contractual certainty in security documents (Re Arboretum Devon)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Judgment Alert: Re New Look Retailers Ltd; Lazari Properties 2 Ltd v New Look Retailers Ltd
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 35
  • Directors and insolvency
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: two highly-anticipated judgments involving opposition from landlords, one relating to company voluntary arrangements (New Look Retailers Ltd), and the other relating to restructuring plans (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd), plans to give the Insolvency Service the power to disqualify directors of dissolved companies, a change to the eligibility criteria for debt relief orders, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

