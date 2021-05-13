Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: two highly-anticipated judgments involving opposition from landlords, one relating to company voluntary arrangements (New Look Retailers Ltd), and the other relating to restructuring plans (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd), plans to give the Insolvency Service the power to disqualify directors of dissolved companies, a change to the eligibility criteria for debt relief orders, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.