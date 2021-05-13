- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Restructuring
- Judgment Alert: Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd and other companies
- National Security and Investment Act 2021
- The importance of contractual certainty in security documents (Re Arboretum Devon)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Judgment Alert: Re New Look Retailers Ltd; Lazari Properties 2 Ltd v New Look Retailers Ltd
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide 35
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service to get new power to investigate dissolved company directors
- Personal insolvency
- Insolvency Service announces new measures to extend DROs following consultation
- Intervening bankruptcy prevents decision on third party debt orders (Michael Wilson v Sinclair)
- Issue 127 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- The office-holder
- FCA publishes FG21/4 for insolvency practitioners on approaches to the failure of regulated firms
- Insolvency litigation
- Practice note issued on witnesses giving remote evidence
- Master of the Rolls discusses online justice in LIDW21 keynote speech
- Lemos v Church Bay Trust Company Ltd
- Judgment Alert: Hyde (as joint liquidators of One Blackfriars Ltd) v Nygate
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006—recognition of Ukrainian bank liquidation (Re PJSC Bank Finance and Credit (in liquidation))
- Judgment Alert: Windhorst v Levy
- Property insolvency
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BPF calls for end to eviction moratorium in June 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—PLA responds to commercial rent evictions consultation
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Latest Q&A
- Coming soon - LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: two highly-anticipated judgments involving opposition from landlords, one relating to company voluntary arrangements (New Look Retailers Ltd), and the other relating to restructuring plans (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd), plans to give the Insolvency Service the power to disqualify directors of dissolved companies, a change to the eligibility criteria for debt relief orders, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
