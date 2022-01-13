LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Bona fide dispute over winding-up petition debt (Re a Company (application to strike out))
  • Insolvency litigation
  • The Great Gatsby and Insolvency: The Insolvency and Companies Court considers a complex web of transactions where ‘nothing is as it seems’ in (AFM (1932) Ltd v Belisco Estates Ltd)
  • Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
  • Personal insolvency
  • Judgment Alert: Elser v Sands (as chairman of the meeting of creditors/joint nominee/joint supervisor of the voluntary arrangement in respect of Rory McCarthy)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analyses of a judgment concerning disputed debts in relation to a winding-up petition (Re a Company) and a judgment which repeatedly cited one of the themes of the F Scott Fitzgerald novel, ‘The Great Gatsby’, that ‘nothing is as it seems’ (AFM (1932) Ltd v Belisco Estates Ltd), a discussion of the Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure, the Pension Protection Fund’s levy rules and associated guidance and appendices for the 2022–23 levy year, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

