- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Bona fide dispute over winding-up petition debt (Re a Company (application to strike out))
- Insolvency litigation
- The Great Gatsby and Insolvency: The Insolvency and Companies Court considers a complex web of transactions where ‘nothing is as it seems’ in (AFM (1932) Ltd v Belisco Estates Ltd)
- Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 January 2022
- Personal insolvency
- Judgment Alert: Elser v Sands (as chairman of the meeting of creditors/joint nominee/joint supervisor of the voluntary arrangement in respect of Rory McCarthy)
- Judgment Alert: IV Fund SAC Ltd v Mountain
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Practitioners (Recognised Professional Bodies) (Revocation of Recognition) (Revocation) Order (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Pensions and insolvency
- PPF confirms levy determination for 2022/23—so what’s new?
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—December 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New and updated content
- New Precedent
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analyses of a judgment concerning disputed debts in relation to a winding-up petition (Re a Company) and a judgment which repeatedly cited one of the themes of the F Scott Fitzgerald novel, ‘The Great Gatsby’, that ‘nothing is as it seems’ (AFM (1932) Ltd v Belisco Estates Ltd), a discussion of the Civil Justice Council’s consultation on pre-action procedure, the Pension Protection Fund’s levy rules and associated guidance and appendices for the 2022–23 levy year, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
