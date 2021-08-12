- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—companies who abused support loans shut down
- Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (August 2021 edition)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
- Personal insolvency
- Decision to refuse to order relief in respect of a preference upheld on appeal (Re Peter Herbert Fowlds)
- Sleight (as the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of Charles Edward Holroyd, deceased) v Callin
- Directors and insolvency
More...
- Director banned for 12 years for using company money to buy horses
- Former call centre director agrees to eight-year disqualification undertaking
- Restructuring
- Administrations a new (restructuring) plan of action? (Amicus Finance plc)
- Re Provident SPV Ltd
- The officeholder
- Al Jaber v Mitchell
- Credit institutions
- Re Ipagoo LLP (in administration)
- International restructuring & insolvency
- INSOL Europe/LexisPSL Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency/restructuring proceedings commenced in third country states’—Belgium
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Latest Q&A
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest edition of our journal, Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (August), an exit from administration into a Part 26A plan in Amicus Finance and the latest addition to the joint INSOL Europe/LexisPSL project from Belgium, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.