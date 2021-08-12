menu-search
Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—companies who abused support loans shut down
  • Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available (August 2021 edition)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 9 August 2021
  • Personal insolvency
  • Decision to refuse to order relief in respect of a preference upheld on appeal (Re Peter Herbert Fowlds)
  • Sleight (as the trustee of the bankruptcy estate of Charles Edward Holroyd, deceased) v Callin
  • Directors and insolvency
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest edition of our journal, Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (August), an exit from administration into a Part 26A plan in Amicus Finance and the latest addition to the joint INSOL Europe/LexisPSL project from Belgium, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

