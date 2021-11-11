- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- New Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and Code announced to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Joint and several liability notices for COVID-19 support payment
- Insolvency Service publishes annual report and accounts for 2020–2021
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Clarity from High Court on whether FCA/PRA statutory notices are caught by liquidation stays (Re Carillion plc (in liquidation))
- Creditors’ participation
- Re Dealmaster Ltd
More...
- Directors and insolvency
- Glasgow director who failed to keep records banned for eight years
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- New content
- New Practice Note
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the new Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and Code of Practice for resolving outstanding coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts, a look at the decision in Carillion on whether the compulsory liquidation stay applies to FCA/PRA statutory notices, guidance on joint and several liability notices for officers in relation to coronavirus support payments, plus a round-up of other news for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.