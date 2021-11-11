Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the new Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and Code of Practice for resolving outstanding coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts, a look at the decision in Carillion on whether the compulsory liquidation stay applies to FCA/PRA statutory notices, guidance on joint and several liability notices for officers in relation to coronavirus support payments, plus a round-up of other news for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or to read the full analysis.