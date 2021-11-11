LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • New Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and Code announced to resolve commercial rent debts arising from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Joint and several liability notices for COVID-19 support payment
  • Insolvency Service publishes annual report and accounts for 2020–2021
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Clarity from High Court on whether FCA/PRA statutory notices are caught by liquidation stays (Re Carillion plc (in liquidation))
  • Creditors’ participation
  • Re Dealmaster Ltd
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the new Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill and Code of Practice for resolving outstanding coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts, a look at the decision in Carillion on whether the compulsory liquidation stay applies to FCA/PRA statutory notices, guidance on joint and several liability notices for officers in relation to coronavirus support payments, plus a round-up of other news for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

