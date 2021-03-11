- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Defective administrator appointments—the invalid versus irregular debate continues (Security Trustee Services v Seabrook Road)
- Retrospective administration orders when faced with a defective administration extension (Duffy v Mederco (Cardiff))
- Insolvency litigation
- Account to be taken from misfeasant directors (Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant)
- No basis for freezing order to continue post-recognition (Protasov v Derev)
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary considers technological challenges
- Insolvency trading issues
More...
- Byers v Chen Ningning (British Virgin Islands)
- Personal insolvency
- Redactions question whether a deed of assignment was validly executed (Re Anthony Leslie Hancock)
- International restructuring and insolvency
- INSOL Europe/Lexis®PSL launch Joint Project on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’
- Switzerland first party to consent to UK joining Lugano Convention
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Service and R3 launch steering group to focus on diversity and inclusion
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the latest administration cases on out of court appointments and retrospective administration orders, the court’s guidance in Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant on bringing misfeasance claims, and the launch of an exciting new project between INSOL Europe and Lexis®PSL R&I on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’, plus a round up of the week’s other R&I news.
