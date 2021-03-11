Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the latest administration cases on out of court appointments and retrospective administration orders, the court’s guidance in Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant on bringing misfeasance claims, and the launch of an exciting new project between INSOL Europe and Lexis®PSL R&I on ‘How EU Member States recognise insolvency and restructuring proceedings of a third country’, plus a round up of the week’s other R&I news. or to read the full analysis.