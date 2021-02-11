- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Treasury announces more flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment
- Issue 120 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- Personal insolvency
- The dividing line between mere non-attendance and incapacity (Kumar v Hellard)
- Judgment Alert: Benkel (trustee in bankruptcy of Eliezer Fishman) v East-West German Real Estate Holding
- Judgment Alert: Lyle (as joint trustees in bankruptcy of Jetson Ralph Bedborough) v Bedborough
- Judgment Alert: State Bank of India v Mallya
- The office-holder
- Insolvency Service publishes guidance on monitoring insolvency practitioners
- Insolvency Practitioners (Recognised Professional Bodies) (Revocation of Recognition) Order 2021
- Judgment Alert: Re Peter Jones (China) Ltd; sub nom Smith (joint administrators of Peter Jones (China) Ltd) v Registrar of Companies
- Directors’ disqualification
- Insolvency Service announces ban for restauranteur avoiding tax
- Restructuring
- Judgment Alert: Re PGS ASA
- Judgment Alert: Re Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Scotland
- Bankruptcy (Miscellaneous Amendments) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Kay dates for R&I professionals
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the impact of mental incapacity at the hearing of a bankruptcy petition (Kumar v Hellard), flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment, two new schemes of arrangement cases, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
