Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Treasury announces more flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment
  • Issue 120 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • Personal insolvency
  • The dividing line between mere non-attendance and incapacity (Kumar v Hellard)
  • Judgment Alert: Benkel (trustee in bankruptcy of Eliezer Fishman) v East-West German Real Estate Holding
  • Judgment Alert: Lyle (as joint trustees in bankruptcy of Jetson Ralph Bedborough) v Bedborough
  • Judgment Alert: State Bank of India v Mallya
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: analysis of the impact of mental incapacity at the hearing of a bankruptcy petition (Kumar v Hellard), flexibility for Bounce Back Loan repayment, two new schemes of arrangement cases, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

