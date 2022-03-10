- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- The long-anticipated rise in insolvencies—but is the peak yet to come?
- Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
- Law Society offers to help improve Economic Crime Bill
- Creditors' participation
- Judgment Alert: Re Ipagoo LLP (in administration); sub nom Baker (Financial Conduct Authority intervening) [2022] EWCA Civ 302
- Credit institutions
- FCA consultation on restructuring guidance—don’t confuse the devil with the detail
More...
- Commission adopts amendments to ITS on resolution planning reporting under EU BRRD
- Directors and insolvency
- On the importance of proving your case in directors’ duties/insolvency cases (Re City Build Ltd)
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—February 2022
- Company directors banned for £70,000 in unpaid tax
- Insolvency Service announces court ban for Glasgow pizzeria boss
- Insolvency litigation
- Judgment Alert: Re De Weyer Ltd (in liquidation); sub nom Kelmanson (liquidator of De Weyer Ltd) v Gallagher [2022] EWHC 395 (Ch)
- Anwer v Central Bridging Loans Ltd
- Corporate Rescue and Insolvency (February 2022 edition)
- Latest edition of Corporate Rescue and Insolvency available
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Latest Q&A
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Court of Appeal’s decision in Re Ipagoo on the status of funds received by an electronic money institution in the event of its insolvency, a look at the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, analysis of the decision in Re City Build Ltd on shadow and de facto directors, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals.
