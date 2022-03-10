Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Court of Appeal's decision in Re Ipagoo on the status of funds received by an electronic money institution in the event of its insolvency, a look at the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, analysis of the decision in Re City Build Ltd on shadow and de facto directors, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals.