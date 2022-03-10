LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • The long-anticipated rise in insolvencies—but is the peak yet to come?
  • Government expedites legislation on a register of overseas entities that own UK property in its Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022
  • Law Society offers to help improve Economic Crime Bill
  • Creditors' participation
  • Judgment Alert: Re Ipagoo LLP (in administration); sub nom Baker (Financial Conduct Authority intervening) [2022] EWCA Civ 302
  • Credit institutions
  • FCA consultation on restructuring guidance—don’t confuse the devil with the detail
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the Court of Appeal’s decision in Re Ipagoo on the status of funds received by an electronic money institution in the event of its insolvency, a look at the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill 2022, analysis of the decision in Re City Build Ltd on shadow and de facto directors, plus a round up of other news for R&I professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

