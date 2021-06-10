- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Restructuring
- A hat trick of leading decisions on creditor cramdowns—treatment of landlord groups in New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic
- Scheme meetings convened despite creditor objections (Re DTEK Energy BV)
- Judgment alert: DTEK Energy BV and another company
- Excluded creditors and non-voting creditors no bar to scheme sanction (Re Obrascón Huarte Lain)
- Not all schemes are sanctioned—Amigo’s scheme to compromise redress claims was refused (Re ALL Scheme Ltd)
- Guarantees, indemnities, set-off and variation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe v Bacardi UK)
- Commission welcomes political agreement on NPL legislation
More...
- Insolvency litigation
- Manolete Partners plc v Hayward and Barrett Holdings Ltd
- Strikeout of a misfeasance claim against a liquidator (Re JEB Recoveries LLP; Nicholson v Hardy)
- Corporate insolvency processes
- Insolvency, challenges to a CVA, strike out, summary judgment (Nero Holdings v Ronald Young)
- Property and insolvency
- Guidance issued on current trends in use of turnover rents in leases
- Directors and insolvency
- UK directors’ duties—navigating the ‘road to recovery’
- Insurance and insolvency
- The insurance implications of the Greensill Capital case
- Personal insolvency
- Amendment to eligibility criteria for debt relief orders
- New content
- New Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Key dates for R&I professionals
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New module—Lexis®PSL EU Law
Less...
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes the latest decisions on schemes of arrangement, analysis of the court’s dismissal of the strike out application in Nero Holdings Ltd’s CVA, changes to the eligibility criteria for debt relief orders, plus a round up of other R&I news.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.