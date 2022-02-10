- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Good news for debtors seeking access to the Cayman Islands restructuring regime
- Ireland—new rescue process for small companies—practical considerations
- Cassini SAS v Emerald Pasture Designated Activity Co and other companies
- Kireeva (as bankruptcy trustee of Georgy Ivanovich Bedzhamov) v Bedzhamov; Vneshprombank LLC v Bedzhamov
- Restructuring
- New FCA draft guidance sets out an interventionist approach to restructuring plans, schemes of arrangement and CVAs
- Directors and insolvency
- Insolvency service issues maximum 15-year ban for fake insolvency practitioner
- Insolvency Service issues six-month sentence for director in disqualification breach
- Re JD Group Ltd
- Insolvency litigation
- Commercial, civil fraud—knowing receipt of trust assets (Byers v The Saudi National Bank)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 February 2022
- Getting The Deal Through Insolvency Litigation guide published
- Judgment Alert: Re Paragon Offshore plc (in liquidation); sub nom Hammersley v Edwards
- Revised Chancery Guide published on 7 February 2022
- Creditors’ participation
- Judgment Alert: Re Premier FX (in liquidation); sub nom Hutchings v Khalastchi
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
Article summary
This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at FCA draft guidance in relation to restructuring plans, schemes of arrangement and CVAs, a 15–year director disqualification for an individual holding themselves out as an ‘unlicensed’ insolvency practitioner, analyses of new restructuring processes in other jurisdictions, plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
