Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Insolvency litigation
  • Broadly pleaded claims based on date of knowledge in misfeasance and wrongful trading claims struck out (Chandler v Wright)
  • Judgment Alert: Re Hurst; sub nom Allen (as trustee in bankruptcy of Ann Stephanie Hurst) v Hurst (in bankruptcy)
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Grounds for restraining presentation of winding-up petition considered (Re PME Cake Limited)
  • Insolvency Service reports winding up of companies after misuse of Bounce Back Loan
  • Re Glocin Ltd
  • Restructuring
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: how to plead misfeasance and wrongful trading claims (Chandler v Wright), and the impact of a Tomlin order on a guarantor’s liability in the context of a winding-up petition (Re PME Cake Limited), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

