menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 July 2021
Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—temporary Insolvency Practice Direction further extended
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance published in relation to TIPD for the North and North Eastern Circuits
  • Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Welsh Government furthers extension of protection from forfeiture amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Issue 131 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • R3 publishes Secretary of State for BEIS letter concerning HMRC's role in supporting business rescue
  • Restructuring
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the extension of the Temporary Insolvency Practice Direction Supporting the Insolvency Practice Direction until 30 September 2021, the extension of protection for business tenancies in England and Wales, the court’s refusal to sanction the Part 26A restructuring plan in Hurricane Energy, plus a round up of other R&I related news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More