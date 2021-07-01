- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Key R&I law developments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—temporary Insolvency Practice Direction further extended
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance published in relation to TIPD for the North and North Eastern Circuits
- Business Tenancies (Protection from Forfeiture: Relevant Period) (Coronavirus) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Welsh Government furthers extension of protection from forfeiture amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Issue 131 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
- R3 publishes Secretary of State for BEIS letter concerning HMRC's role in supporting business rescue
- Restructuring
- Hurricane Energy—for the first time, the English court declines to approve a restructuring plan (Re Hurricane Energy plc)
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pensions Regulator (Information Gathering Powers and Modification) Regulations 2021
- Insolvency litigation
- Too late to bring dishonesty claim against company director who was a witness in an earlier action
- Directors and insolvency
- R3 launches new guide for directors for dealing with financial difficulties
- Creditor participation
- Court allows appeal against Trustee’s rejection of proof of debt (Claims Direct plc v Hinton)
- Personal insolvency
- Personal insolvency; application to set aside statutory demand; costs (Re Moskalev; Moskalev v Yanishevskiy)
- Credit institutions
- Key differences between banks, E-money institutions and payment institutions
- Key dates for R&I professionals
