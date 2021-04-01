Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key R&I law developments
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further extension of temporary measures
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Temporary Insolvency Practice Direction extended
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CIGA 2020 automatic filing extensions come to an end
  • Corporate insolvency processes
  • Administrators comprehensively cleared of allegations regarding sale of ‘The Vase’ site (Re One Blackfriars)
  • Insolvency Service issues guidance for official receivers to share knowledge
  • Restructuring
Article summary

This week’s edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: a look at the new Temporary Insolvency Practice Direction (TIPD), a summary of the further extension of the temporary measures in light of coronavirus (COVID-19) plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

