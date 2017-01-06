Sign-in Help
Restructuring & Insolvency—looking ahead to 2017

Published on: 06 January 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency—looking ahead to 2017
  • The experts
  • What are going to be the most important R&I cases in 2017 and why?
  • What are likely to be the most significant legislative and regulatory developments in this sector and why?
  • How is Brexit likely to affect these cases and developments?
  • Clients and business development
  • How do you think the practice of restructuring and insolvency law is going to develop in 2017?
  • What do you think the key challenges are going to be?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Our panel of experts considers what lies ahead for R & I lawyers in 2017. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

