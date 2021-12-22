- Restructuring & Insolvency—end of year review for 2021
- Brexit and international reforms
- Brexit
- International reforms
- Insolvency practitioners
- Regulation
- Disposal of assets
- Insolvency litigation
- The court process
- Pensions and insolvency
- Pension Schemes Act 2021
- UK pension bankruptcy rules incompatible with EU law
- Directors and insolvency
- Directors’ duties
- Directors’ disqualification and permission to act
- Loan Schemes
- Restructuring plans and schemes of arrangement
- Restructuring plans
- Schemes of arrangement
- Landlord and tenant issues
- Company voluntary arrangements
- Restrictions on enforcement
- Rent arbitration scheme
- Administration
- Administrator appointments
- Special administration
- Moratorium under IA 1986, Part A1
- Compulsory liquidation
- Bankruptcy
- Bankruptcy petitions and applications, and statutory demands
- The bankrupt’s interest in property
- Debt Respite Scheme
- National Security and Investment Act 2021
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: As we approach the end of 2021, we take a look back at some of the key news, cases, and legislation from the year (split into themes), and look forward to what we might expect to see in 2022.
