menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Contracts / Breach and remedies

Legal News

Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd and another v Lambert and others)

Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd and another v Lambert and others)
Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restrictive covenant in commercial agreement for marketing and sales services held enforceable (Credico Marketing Ltd and another v Lambert and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Restrictive covenants
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: The court upheld the operation of two restrictive covenants in a commercial trading agreement with a company providing marketing and sales services via independent sales advisors (which had similarities to a franchise agreement). The first restrictive covenant only operated within the lifetime of the agreement; whereas the second operated post-termination. The case provides a useful analysis of the law relating to restrictive covenants and the enforceability of the same. In particular, the sort of factors that influence the court’s view of reasonableness are considered. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More