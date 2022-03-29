LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Restricted development—good faith, and the inherent jurisdiction (Quay House v Rockwell Properties)

Published on: 29 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restricted development—good faith, and the inherent jurisdiction (Quay House v Rockwell Properties)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Property analysis: A landowner and a developer fall out. L seeks to terminate their development agreement, but D’s interest is protected by an agreed restriction. L can’t get funding to continue the development with the restriction in place. It applies to remove it, but trial is 18 months away. There is no specific contractual term requiring the removal of the restriction. Can L get the restriction removed on an interim basis? Persuading the court to give an interim remedy required L to demonstrate the relevant degree of urgency. Then, in the absence of a specific express term, L either needed an implied one (which didn’t work) or it needed to rely on a general obligation of good faith—which did. Then L needed to persuade the court both that it has inherent jurisdiction to order the removal of an agreed restriction and that it should exercise that jurisdiction—both of which worked. Written by Greville Healey, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

