Restraining presentation of a winding-up petition (Re a Company)

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A company applied for an injunction to restrain the respondent from presenting a winding-up petition against it, on the basis that the debt was disputed. The debt concerned three invoices which had been raised in respect of consultancy fees. The respondent’s case was that the parties had executed a written agreement, whereby the company agreed to pay a fixed consultancy fee of £21,000 per month. The company denied ever signing the agreement or entering into any oral agreement on the terms suggested by the respondent. The court granted the injunction, and criticised the respondent’s evidence. The decision provides an important lesson on the quality of evidence a creditor must adduce to demonstrate that there is no substantial dispute. Written by Karl Anderson, barrister at 4 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

