LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Company striking off, dissolution and restoration / Company restoration

Legal News

Restoration and receivership—when are they appropriate? (Re Inter Global Surgical LLP)

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restoration and receivership—when are they appropriate? (Re Inter Global Surgical LLP)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that a restoration order for a company struck off for failing to file statutory returns was not appropriate until the CPR Part 8 claim form had been issued and served on the Registrar of Companies who was entitled to have the time to consider her position and take advice. The court also considered that there was no reason why the claim form could not be issued in the Business and Property Courts, despite a practice direction stating that claims should be issued in the County Court at Central London. The court also held that the appointment of receivers was more appropriate than granting an interim injunction in circumstances where a dispute between the parties was at risk of being seriously prejudicial to the company in which they were both members. While costing money, the receivership would ensure that the parties’ interests, as well as the company’s, were protected pending resolution of the dispute. Written by Roseanna Darcy, barrister at South Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Q&As
View More
2 Practice notes